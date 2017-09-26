Retail
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CTECTE Discoverer: We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Aaron Hernandez Had CTE
NFL: DEC 02 Patriots at Dolphins
Video GamesHow Much Will Atari’s New Console Cost You?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldThis Is How Netflix Wants to Improve In-Flight Wi-Fi on Major Airlines
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Georgia v Michigan State
Grant Halverson/ Getty Images
NCAA

FBI Arrests 4 NCAA Basketball Coaches and Adidas Exec on Fraud Charges

Grace Donnelly
11:48 AM ET

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 10 people Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball. Among the 10 people arrested— James Gatto, the director of global marketing for Adidas basketball.

According to authorities, Gatto conspired with coaches to pay high school athletes to play basketball at colleges Adidas sponsors.

"Today, we became aware that federal investigators arrested an Adidas employee,” Adidas said in a statement. “We are learning more about the situation. We're unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more."

Basketball coaches from the University of Arizona, Auburn, University of Southern California, and Oklahoma State University were arrested along with managers and financial advisors, the Department of Justice announced. The FBI has been investigating allegations of fraud and corruption since 2015.

Filings show that Gatto and other defendants allegedly made payments amounting to $100,000 to a player’s family to convince the athlete to join the team at a “public research university” in Kentucky and $150,000 to another family so their child would play for an Adidas-sponsored basketball team at a private university in Florida.

The Kentucky school is likely the University of Louisville and the Florida school is likely the University of Miami, according to Bleacher Report.

University of Southern California assistant coach Anthony “Tony” Bland, Auburn University assistant coach Chuck Connors Person, Associate head coach and Oklahoma State University assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lamont Evans, and University of Arizona assistant coach Emmanuel Richardson were all named as defendants in the case.

The competition between sportswear brands for sponsorship of high-profile players and teams is fierce and lucrative.

Though the league can’t pay athletes and college players are not able to accept endorsements, placing gear on top talent is a significant marketing opportunity for the companies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE