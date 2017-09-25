Tech
Airbnb Is Launching Local Tours in New York City With Help From Sarah Jessica Parker

Rachel King
10:12 AM ET

Continuing its journey to being a complete one-stop shop online for all things travel, Airbnb is launching local tours in New York City. And the San Francisco-based company is tapping a longtime resident as its newest host and tour guide: Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to the Airbnb listing, the Sex and the City actress is headlining a special two-hour tour—dubbed "Sole of the City with SJP"—priced at $400 per person. The two-hour experience is described to include a stop at Bloomingdale’s flagship on 59th Street, where Parker will help ticket buyers select "the perfect pair of shoes from the SJP Collection." (Aside from having her own collection with the department store, Parker's character on the HBO show, Carrie Bradshaw, had something of a reputation for buying expensive shoes from the likes of Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo.)

Another one of Parker's passion projects is also featured on the tour as she promises to "send you off in your new SJP shoes to a special evening at the exquisite and incomparable New York City Ballet." Parker is on the NYC Ballet's board of directors and has produced a documentary about the famed dance company. Airbnb says on the listing that 100% of the proceeds for this tour will go to NYC Ballet.

However, according to USA Today, less than a handful of spaces will be available on this tour, scheduled for October 6. The newspaper reports that tickets go live on Tuesday, although the Airbnb currently lists the tour as "sold out."

Aside from the trips to Bloomingdale's and Lincoln Center for the ballet, the tickets also include frozen yogurt.

