The CEO InitiativeKaiser Permanente, GoDaddy and SalesForce Execs Share How They’re Promoting Diversity and Inclusion
Fortune CEO Initiative 2017September 25, 2017. NY, NY. USALUNCH AND TOWN HALL DISCUSSIONMaking Inclusion a Source of StrengthAt a time when the debate over inequality has become a national flashpoint, companies need to rethink their approach to equality within the space they have direct control: the workplace. Every company aspires to achieve a diverse and inclusive workplace, and enjoy the resulting benefits of resilience and creativity, but efforts too often fall short. While the proportion of the nonwhite male population is growing, financial challenges for this demographic are also growing, as businesses struggle to implement the inclusive hiring practices that can expand access to prosperity. This town hall discussion will examine lessons learned from entry-level to C-suite recruitment and promotion, and explore the critical approaches necessary to yield success toward this goal. Opening interview: Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global Moderator: Nancy Gibbs, Editorial Director, Time Inc. News Group; Editor-in-Chief, Time Followed by town hall discussion on inclusion and equality withModerator:Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, FortuneFirestarters:Tony Prophet, Chief Equality Officer, SalesforceBlake Irving, CEO, GoDaddy.com
How Technology Can Create Good Jobs While Giving Health Care to the World’s Poor

Sy Mukherjee
3:26 PM ET

Technology's steady march has catalyzed vigorous debates about how much innovation may be displacing—and perhaps even dooming— traditional workers. But Last Mile Health CEO Dr. Raj Panjabi argues it could concurrently fuel a boom in health care jobs and medical services for some of the most disadvantaged people in the world, as he told Fortune Editor in Chief Clifton Leaf at Fortune's CEO Initiative in New York Monday.

Kaiser Permanente, GoDaddy and SalesForce Execs Share How They’re Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

The nonprofit Last Mile Health is assembling a massive team of health workers who can serve critical health care needs for people within their own communities—i.e., provide the "last mile" of medical service delivery built into the organization's name. Panjabi is using his $1 million 2017 TED Prize winnings to fulfill his wish of creating a digital health education system that can be used to "recruit the largest army of community health workers the world has ever known, by creating the Community Health Academy, a global platform to train, connect, and empower," as he explained during his TED talk in April.

"This is an opportunity to use technology to actually create jobs [while improving community health]," he told Leaf on Monday. Previously, he's said that such digital health initiatives could help save 30 million lives by 2030.

Panjabi's organization deployed 10,000 workers in his birth nation of Liberia to staunch the ongoing Ebola epidemic of 2014; he's looking to create a far bigger force that can provide preventive and primary care in the areas that need them most.

