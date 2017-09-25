12 Donald Trump Tweets About Anthony Weiner

Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner on Monday was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexting an underage girl.
If history is any guide, President Donald Trump may have something to say about it on Twitter. After all, over the last several years, Trump has been one of Weiner's most outspoken critics on the social media service.
Here's a roundup of tweets that Trump posted over the years about Weiner's behavior (nevermind Trump's own checkered history including his bragging in a leaked Access Hollywood video tape last year about how he treats women). And as one might expect, they include their fair share of insults and calls for jail time.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter