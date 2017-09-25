12 Donald Trump Tweets About Anthony Weiner

Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner on Monday was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexting an underage girl.

If history is any guide, President Donald Trump may have something to say about it on Twitter. After all, over the last several years, Trump has been one of Weiner's most outspoken critics on the social media service.

Here's a roundup of tweets that Trump posted over the years about Weiner's behavior (nevermind Trump's own checkered history including his bragging in a leaked Access Hollywood video tape last year about how he treats women). And as one might expect, they include their fair share of insults and calls for jail time.

Trump's insults came fast and furious in 2012 following Weiner's first sexting scandal, when he used Twitter to send a photo of himself in underwear to a woman.

I knew disgusting and unwanted porn star @REPWEINER was a sleazebag the first time I met him. Thank goodness he was revealed (so to speak). - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2012

That tweet was quickly followed by several more with insults, like "degenerate," "pervert," and "weasels."

Degenerate former Congressman Anthony Weiner is trying to make a comeback. He is a sick & perverted man that New York does not want or need. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2012

Keep an eye on Anthony Weiner. Weasels are hard to get rid of. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2012

Scary thought--what is the pervert Anthony Weiner doing with all the free time he has. Does he collect unemployment? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2012

At the end of 2012, Trump cautioned "all girls under the age of 18"—not once, but twice—to be wary of Weiner.

Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter. All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Pervert alert–serial sexter @RepWeiner is making another step towards a comeback http://t.co/69UrtKYG All girls under 18 should block him. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2012

Moving into 2013, Trump's attacks on Weiner kept up after Weiner eyed the New York City mayor's office.

Is Anthony Weiner also delusional? Add him to NY Sex Offender list instead! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2013

Sexual pervert & deviant Anthony Weiner is polling to see if he can run for NYC Mayor... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2013

Trump weighed in on Weiner's acknowledgement in 2013 that more sexually suggestive photos may be released.

Weiner says many more pictures may be out there—this is just what NYC needs, a pervert Mayor. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2013

In July 2013, Trump targeted both Weiner and former New York Gov. Elliot Spitzer, who was forced to resign following his own sex scandal.

With the two wacko perverts--Spitzer and Weiner--NYC politics has become a joke all over the world. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2013

Nearly a year after his first warning, Trump again tweeted in 2013 about Weiner.

Danger-Weiner is a free man at 12:01AM. He will be back sexting with a vengeance. All women remain on alert. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2013

Trump then turned his attention to Weiner's wife and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, telling her that she should divorce her husband. Abedin filed for divorce earlier this year.