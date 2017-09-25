Tech
anthony weiner

12 Donald Trump Tweets About Anthony Weiner

Don Reisinger
1:31 PM ET

Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner on Monday was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexting an underage girl.

If history is any guide, President Donald Trump may have something to say about it on Twitter. After all, over the last several years, Trump has been one of Weiner's most outspoken critics on the social media service.

Here's a roundup of tweets that Trump posted over the years about Weiner's behavior (nevermind Trump's own checkered history including his bragging in a leaked Access Hollywood video tape last year about how he treats women). And as one might expect, they include their fair share of insults and calls for jail time.

Trump's insults came fast and furious in 2012 following Weiner's first sexting scandal, when he used Twitter to send a photo of himself in underwear to a woman.

That tweet was quickly followed by several more with insults, like "degenerate," "pervert," and "weasels."

At the end of 2012, Trump cautioned "all girls under the age of 18"—not once, but twice—to be wary of Weiner.

Moving into 2013, Trump's attacks on Weiner kept up after Weiner eyed the New York City mayor's office.

Trump weighed in on Weiner's acknowledgement in 2013 that more sexually suggestive photos may be released.

In July 2013, Trump targeted both Weiner and former New York Gov. Elliot Spitzer, who was forced to resign following his own sex scandal.

Nearly a year after his first warning, Trump again tweeted in 2013 about Weiner.

Trump then turned his attention to Weiner's wife and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, telling her that she should divorce her husband. Abedin filed for divorce earlier this year.

