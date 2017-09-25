Autos
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrive to the United Nations on April 28, 2017 in New York.
Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino
Mercedes

Why Elon Musk Is Getting Trolled by Mercedes Benz’s Parent Company

Kirsten Korosec
3:42 PM ET

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, has a message for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: It's putting money into electric vehicles.

In a Twitter message Monday, Daimler trolled Musk over how much it is investing in electric cars. The tweet included a link to Daimler's electrification goals.

Daimler's provocation was in response to Musk's own tweet sent over the weekend that expressed disappointment in the German automaker's announcement it was going to invest $1 billion into its Alabama factory to produce an electric SUV there.

Daimler announced Sept. 21 that it plans to produce a Mercedes electric SUV under a new brand called EQ at the Tuscaloosa, Ala. factory. The automaker is also building a separate battery plant next to the factory. The EQ brand will cover a number of electric products, from vehicles and charging services to home energy storage units.

Here's Daimler's tweet:

And here's Musk's tweeted that started the whole interaction:

Musk responded to Daimler within hours of the tweet with one word: "good."

