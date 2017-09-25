Tech
Bannon attends a roundtable discussion in Ypsilanti Township
White House Senior Advisor Steve Bannon attends a roundtable discussion held by U.S. President Donald Trump with auto industry leaders at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, U.S., March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo - RTX348IY Jonathan Ernst — Reuters
Facebook

Steve Bannon Tried to Set Up Breitbart Employees as Moles at Facebook, According To Leaked Emails

Grace Donnelly
11:30 AM ET

Lots of people want to know how to get a job at Facebook, including Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist to President Donald Trump.

Emails obtained by BuzzFeed News show that just days before he took over Donald Trump’s campaign, Bannon hoped to have Breitbart staffers infiltrate Facebook’s hiring process.

“This seems perfect for Breitbart to flood the zone with candidates of all stripe who will report back to you / Milo with INTEL about the job application process over at FB," Chris Gacek, the Senior Fellow for Regulatory Affairs at Family Research Council, a group that lobbies against abortion and many LGBT rights, wrote to Bannon in an email.

Bannon forwarded this message to Milo Yiannopoulos, the former Breitbart News Tech Editor Gacek referenced in the email, saying, “Can u get on this”.

It’s unclear whether the efforts to send Breitbart staffers through the Facebook hiring process ever progressed past this exchange, according to BuzzFeed.

Members of the far-right see companies like Facebook and Google as bastions of liberal globalists that stifle conservative opinions and further social progressivism. As a White House staffer, Bannon proposed regulating the tech giants as utilities.

While Facebook has tried to assuage critical conservatives with recent hires, the position Breitbart staff planned to apply for ultimately went to Christine Turner, a National Security Council director for Obama.

This development comes on the heels of a Facebook announcement last week addressing steps to curb false information and ensure integrity in elections after the full extent of Russian influence in the 2016 election through the site became clear.

