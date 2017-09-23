Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Cyber SaturdayThis Google, Microsoft, Samsung-Targeting ‘CCleaner’ Attack Sets an Insidious Trend
Vacuuming Robot
Cyber SaturdaySEC Breached, Billionaires Bash Bitcoin, Facebook Shares Russia Ads
Grand Sumo Championship
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TeslaTesla Wants to Turn Superchargers Into Full-Service Convenience Stores
Catalan Independence Rally In Barcelona
They hold some things to be self-evident... Photograph by David Ramos—Getty Images
cats on the internet

Spanish Police Raid .Cat Admin Offices, Threatening the Internet’s Cutest Domain Name

David Z. Morris
12:18 PM ET

On Wednesday, Spanish law enforcement raided the Barcelona offices of the Fundacio puntCAT, the administrator of the .cat internet domain. According to the nonprofit group, whose name means “Dot-Cat Foundation” in Catalan, their head of IT, Pep Masoliver, has been arrested and charged with “sedition.” All of the computers in the registry service’s office in downtown Barcelona have also reportedly been seized.

Given the popularity of cats on the internet, you’d assume the .cat domain was the realm of cute kitty memes and compulsively watchable videos. But the action actually has nothing to do with militant anti-feline sentiment among Spanish authorities.

Related

Vacuuming Robot
Cyber SaturdayThis Google, Microsoft, Samsung-Targeting ‘CCleaner’ Attack Sets an Insidious Trend
Cyber Saturday
This Google, Microsoft, Samsung-Targeting ‘CCleaner’ Attack Sets an Insidious Trend

The .cat domain is reserved almost exclusively for websites promoting the language or culture of Catalonia, an autonomous region of Spain that has been increasingly agitating for independence. A referendum on Catalan independence is scheduled for October 1, and Spanish authorities have been working to stifle it using shockingly repressive and antidemocratic measures. Those have included, according to a statement by politicians opposed to the moves, confiscating campaign material, arresting journalists, and seizing the Catalan government’s finances.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

As reported by the New York Times, Spain last week asked the Fundacio puntCAT to block any domains hosting information about the referendum. It appears that the registrar refused to comply with the order, triggering the raids, seizures, and arrests. The raids on puntCat coincided with raids on a dozen Catalan government offices and the arrest of 14 senior officials, which have triggered widespread unrest in the region.

“The show that we have experienced in our offices this morning has been shameful and degrading, unworthy of a civilized country,” read a statement from Fundacio puntCat. The raid has sparked protest both online and in the streets, with opposition rallying around the hashtag #totsambtupep, or "All With You, Pep."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE