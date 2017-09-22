North Korea Owes NYC $156,000 For Unpaid Parking Tickets

A New York City Parking ticket on a truck in New York. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

A New York City Parking ticket on a truck in New York. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images) James Leynse — Corbis via Getty Images

It's one thing for Kim Jong-Un to face off with Donald Trump, but it's another matter entirely when he's picking a fight with the New York's Department of Motor Vehicles.

North Korea, which on Friday threatened to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific, reportedly owes the New York City over $156,000 for unpaid parking tickets going back to the 1990s. The country's diplomatic mission to the United Nation, showing that we're really not that different at heart, is apparently as confused by alternate side parking rules as the rest of us.

A North Korean diplomat says he believes there must be some sort of error, though, noting the city can withhold diplomatic parking privileges from vehicles with too many unpaid tickets.

The investigation, by New York's NBC affiliate, notes that Korea's not the only nation seemingly skipping out on paying its tickets. Several countries the U.S. is squaring off with these days have been neglecting to pay their fines.

Russia reportedly owes over $104,000, Iran has run up $185,000 in fees and Syria has nearly $363,000 in unpaid tickets. If you include the North Korea parking ticket bill, that's nearly $1 million in unpaid fines.