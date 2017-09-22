Retail
food and drink

A Coffee Called ‘Death Wish’ Has Been Recalled Because It Actually Might Kill You

Kate Samuelson
8:25 AM ET

A coffee producer has recalled a product called 'Death Wish' over fears that some cans could contain a potentially-fatal deadly toxin known as botulin.

In a statement, the U.S. Food and Drink Administration (FDA) said the Death Wish Coffee Co. had determined that the current production process for its 11-oz Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans could lead to the growth and production of botulin.

Botulin can lead to botulism—a type of food poisoning that can cause weakness, dizziness, double-vision, muscle weakness, and other side effects. The disease can be fatal in 5% to 10% of cases, according to the World Heath Organization. No illnesses have been reported related to the Nitro Cold Brew at the time of writing.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest Coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards,” Mike Brown, the founder and owner of Death Wish Coffee, said in a statement explaining the reason behind the recall.

Anyone who purchased the product from Death Wish Coffee's website is entitled to a full refund, which they will receive within 60 days. The company is halting production of Nitro Cold Brew "until an additional step in the manufacturing process is implemented," and the product has been removed from its online store as well as store shelves.

