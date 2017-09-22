If Bill Gates Had a Time Machine He’d Make This One Big Change to Windows

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, makes a speech on "Looking to the Future: Innovation, Philanthropy & Global Leadership" at Peking University on March 24, 2017 in Beijing, China.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, makes a speech on "Looking to the Future: Innovation, Philanthropy & Global Leadership" at Peking University on March 24, 2017 in Beijing, China. VCG/Getty Images

Bill Gates wasn't a fan of it before, and he still isn't now.

That is, the Control-Alt-Delete function that was originally used by to login to Windows computers. "If I could make one small edit, I'd make that a single key," Gates said during a recent panel at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, in remarks reported by CNN . The same trio of keys is also used when a computer or program freezes.

Gates previously lamented Control-Alt-Delete in 2013. At the time, the billionaire and richest man in the world said it was IBM that refused to placed a single login button on the computer.