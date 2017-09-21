MPW
Search
TargetTarget App Upgrade Will Make Finding Products and Deals a Lot Easier
Shoppers Inside City Point And Dekalb Market Hall Ahead Of Consumer Comfort
hurricane mariaHurricane Maria Strengthens Again on Its Path to Turks and Caicos
National Hurricane Center projection of Hurricane Maria's path as of Sept. 20, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ChinaAlibaba, Tencent, Baidu—China’s Biggest Tech Titans Are Coming to Brainstorm Tech International
Alibaba Celebrates 18th Anniversary In Hangzhou
Most Powerful Women

Why Reese Witherspoon Is on Fortune’s 2017 List of the Most Powerful Women

Kristen Bellstrom
10:00 AM ET

Reese Witherspoon is on a tear, y’all.

First the actress launched her production company, Pacific Standard, which went on to pump out hits like Gone Girl, Wild, and Big Little Lies.

Next up: Draper James, her ­Southern-oriented lifestyle brand, which debuted in 2015 and has garnered backing from VC heavy hitters such as Forerunner Ventures founder Kirsten Green, who also sits on the company’s board. The retail startup now has stand-alone stores in Nashville; Dallas; and Lexington, Ky.; and just struck a deal to sell its wares in select Nordstroms.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Now she’s partnering with Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and the Chernin Group, on Hello Sunshine, a content company that includes Pacific Standard and creates everything from digital and social shorts to TV shows to films. The company, which extended its development deal with ABC Studios earlier this year, has a host of projects in the works. 

Between her ever-expanding business empire and her emergence as an advocate for telling women's stories, Witherspoon is a perfect bonus pick Fortune's 2017 list of the Most Powerful Women in Business. See the full list here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE