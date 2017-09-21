Why Reese Witherspoon Is on Fortune’s 2017 List of the Most Powerful Women

Reese Witherspoon is on a tear, y’all.

First the actress launched her production company, Pacific Standard, which went on to pump out hits like Gone Girl , Wild , and Big Little Lies .

Next up: Draper James, her ­Southern-oriented lifestyle brand, which debuted in 2015 and has garnered backing from VC heavy hitters such as Forerunner Ventures founder Kirsten Green, who also sits on the company’s board. The retail startup now has stand-alone stores in Nashville; Dallas; and Lexington, Ky.; and just struck a deal to sell its wares in select Nordstroms.

Now she’s partnering with Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and the Chernin Group, on Hello Sunshine, a content company that includes Pacific Standard and creates everything from digital and social shorts to TV shows to films. The company, which extended its development deal with ABC Studios earlier this year, has a host of projects in the works.

Between her ever-expanding business empire and her emergence as an advocate for telling women's stories, Witherspoon is a perfect bonus pick Fortune' s 2017 list of the Most Powerful Women in Business. See the full list here .