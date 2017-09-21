‘President Flip Flops’ Let You Wear Trump’s Contradictory Tweets on Your Feet

President Trump has been known to flip-flop on key issues on Twitter. Now, one company is putting those contradictory tweets on actual flip flops you can wear around town.

Aptly named President Flip Flops , the shop has a handful of footwear options, which feature contradictory Trump tweets on the Electoral College, Syria, and the “Dishonest Media.” Shoes are “made in China, heat pressed in the US. The same as our President’s ties, right?”

Introducing President Flip Flops: Sources Edition. Now available in our store. #presidentflipflops A post shared by President Flip Flops (@prezflipflops) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Each pair runs $27.99, and the company says 10% of all sales are being donated to the ACLU. Shipping takes 2-3 weeks, because “Greatness takes time.”

For now, there are only three options up for sale, but more could be on the way soon.

“You’ve seen how this guy tweets, right?” reads the site’s About page. “there will definitely be future opportunities for more editions, You can suggest new editions on Twitter using #PresidentFlipFlops.”