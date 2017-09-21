This Is the 1 Thing Powerful Women Can’t Live Without

To say Fortune's Most Powerful Women have a lot of responsibility is a major understatement: the CEOs on our 2017 list control a total market cap of some $1.1 trillion.

It should come as no surprise, then, that when asked the women on the ranking about the one item they always have on them, a number of the executives cited their phones. In fact, cell phone were the most popular item, with eight women saying it is a must-have at all times.

"I'm never without my phone," says IBM CEO Ginni Rometty . "It's important to be in constant contact with your clients and the marketplace."

Phones aren't just for keeping up with business, however, PG&E CEO Geisha Williams points out: "It's a lifeline to my work and to my family."

Some Fortune MPWs are practical, carrying around items that help get many women get through the workday. These include hairbands ( Microsoft CFO Amy Hood ), dental floss ( NBCUniversal chairman Bonnie Hammer ), and an extra pair of shoes ( Reynolds American CEO Debra Crew always has "a great pair of high heels," while J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes always has her running sneakers).

Others are more sentimental: Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane keeps her mother's pin with her at all times, Synchrony Financial CEO Margaret Keane carries around her father's badge, and Johnson & Johnson company group chairman Jennifer Taubert keeps a small stuffed animal with a big backstory: