Travel
Search
TargetTarget App Upgrade Will Make Finding Products and Deals a Lot Easier
Shoppers Inside City Point And Dekalb Market Hall Ahead Of Consumer Comfort
ChinaAlibaba, Tencent, Baidu—China’s Biggest Tech Titans Are Coming to Brainstorm Tech International
Alibaba Celebrates 18th Anniversary In Hangzhou
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Paul ManafortHere Are All of Paul Manafort’s Tweets About Russia
National Hurricane Center projection of Hurricane Maria's path as of Sept. 20, 2017.
National Hurricane Center projection of Hurricane Maria's path as of Sept. 20, 2017.
hurricane maria

Hurricane Maria Strengthens Again on Its Path to Turks and Caicos

Chris Morris
9:43 AM ET

Hurricane Maria, which has regained major hurricane status after strengthening again to a Category 3 storm, is on the move once again. And while southeastern states like Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are seemingly in the clear, the Caribbean continues to keep a close eye on the storm.

Turks and Caicos will likely feel the effects next, as Puerto Rico struggles to recover after taking a direct hit from Maria. The entire island was left without power after the storm hit Wednesday and officials say it could be months before it is restored. The Bahamas, though, might have gotten a reprieve.

The latest path projections from the National Hurricane Center show the storm taking a sharper turn than was estimated 24 hours ago. That moves it farther away from the Bahamas this weekend - and should reduce any surge impact on mid-Atlantic states like North Carolina and Virginia.

The Central Bahamas are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch.

It's a substantial (and very welcome) shift from the storm's projected path on Monday, when it appeared the Bahamas would also take a direct hit.

Hurricane Maria Projected PathHurricane Maria's projected path as of 11am on Sept. 18. National Hurricane Center 

Maria is the fourth major storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Jose. Harvey damages could cost up to $180 billion and, while Irma fell short of the $250 billion estimates some feared it could bring, the storm has still had a tremendous effect. Damage estimates for Puerto Rico have not been tallied as yet, but will certainly be in the billions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE