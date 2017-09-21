Tech
Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HP Enterprise Plans Thousands of Job Cuts

Reuters
7:05 PM ET

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is planning to cut at least 5,000 workers as part of a broader effort to reduce costs amid mounting competition, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions of about 10% of the company's total workforce of 50,000 are expected to start before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported.

The cuts are likely to affect workers in the United States and abroad, including managers, Bloomberg added. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

