Hewlett Packard Enterprise is planning to cut at least 5,000 workers as part of a broader effort to reduce costs amid mounting competition, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions of about 10% of the company's total workforce of 50,000 are expected to start before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported .

The cuts are likely to affect workers in the United States and abroad, including managers, Bloomberg added. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.