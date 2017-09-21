Health
Hurricane Irma

FedEx Is Airlifting Tons of BBQ Meals to Hurricane Irma Victims

Rachel Lewis
9:08 AM ET

FedEx has answered the calls of Operation BBQ Relief to help airlift barbecue to the victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys.

The courier has delivered up to 10,000 meals a day from Sunday to Wednesday using two chartered aircraft. Until FedEx (fdx) stepped in, Operation BBQ Relief had been using small personal aircraft and could deliver only a few hundred meals at a time.

Now, however, the organization can deliver two daily meals to people in the affected areas. "We cannot be more appreciative of FedEx's flying in and helping Operation BBQ Relief get meals down into the keys. Thank Q FedEx!," it said in a Facebook post.

The Salvation Army is coordinating meal distribution.

Operation BBQ Relief has already served nearly 400,000 meals to the victims of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas Gulf Coast and then shifted focus to the mainland areas affected by Hurricane Irma, USA Today reports.

