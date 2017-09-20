Retail
Ohio now boasts the nation's first "Pizza ATM." Photograph by Joe Raedle — Getty Images
Pizza

Here Are the Best Deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Chris Morris
11:23 AM ET

Pepperoni is America's favorite pizza topping, so it seems only fitting that it, too, has a day dedicated to its consumption.

Sept. 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day - and while, like National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 15) and National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (Aug. 4), it's largely an excuse to be gluttonous and for companies to run specials. But that doesn't mean it's not worth observing.

There are a handful of pizza places offering some noteworthy deals to note the occasion. And while you won't find anyone offering a completely free pizza, several chains are coming pretty close this year.

Pizza Hut - Buy any pizza at a regular menu price and Pizza Hut will offer a pepperoni pizza for just $1. That's about $13 off the normal price. The deal is only good on Wednesday and, if you're ordering online, use the code PEPPERONI1.

Papa John's - Purchase a pizza using Visa Checkout anytime before Oct. 31 and you'll get a coupon for a free pizza within the next 30 days. There's no reason that can't be later that same day, is there?

Domino's - Pepperoni Pizza day happens to fall in the middle of the chain's "Buy One Get One Free" promotion, which runs through Sept. 24th.

Chuck E. Cheese's - Got kids? You can get a free thin and crispy pepperoni pizza at this chain Wednesday and Thursday with the purchase of any large regularly-priced pie. Use coupon code #5485.

Papa Murphy's - This chain is bringing a philanthropic twist to the day, offering a pepperoni pizza for just $6 - but you'll have to make a donation of $4.25 or more to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This seemingly applies only to stores in the Memphis area, though other locations may participate separately.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza - This chain, located in eight states, is offering buy-one-get-one free pepperoni pizzas all day on Wednesday.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Follow FORTUNE