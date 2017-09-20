Puerto Ricans prepare for the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan.

Puerto Rico had a nasty wake-up call from Hurricane Maria this morning.

The eyewall of the Category 4 storm moved onshore near the city of Yabuco around 6:15am—and the storm could not be a more direct hit, said meteorologists. Maria is the strongest storm to directly hit Puerto Rico since 1932.

You couldn't hit Puerto Rico more squarely. #Maria is centered directly on top of the island. First Category 4 there since 1932. pic.twitter.com/iB08f34hhw - Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 20, 2017

It will be a while before television cameras show the final impact of the Category 4 storm, but social media accounts from the island are already showing some terrifying images.

#hurricanemaria has made landfall and is pummeling Puerto Rico right now. pic.twitter.com/HHaIBOCnnd - nyspin (@NewYork_SPIN) September 20, 2017

Roofs are peeling off. You can hear the wind. This is in the metropolitan area of Rio Piedras, San Juan, Puerto Rico. #Maria #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/QNu5fS7DnD - Rosaline Cabrera (@rosalinetweets) September 20, 2017

Flooding is already occurring on the island and more is expected, say meteorologists. River gauges across the country are spiking at tremendous levels—and the rain is nowhere near finished. (Flooding is much more dangerous than a hurricane's winds.)

[VIDEO] Río Guayama se sale de su cause por lluvias de #HuracanMaria pic.twitter.com/fqgWrPJevK - Radio Isla 1320 (@radioislatv) September 20, 2017

From my uncle. Same area, downstairs. This is in the metropolitan area of Rio Piedras, San Juan, Puerto Rico. #Maria #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/fKXS424YjA - Rosaline Cabrera (@rosalinetweets) September 20, 2017

Maria's current projected path indicates the storm will bypass the eastern seaboard of the U.S. mainland. It's still a tremendously powerful hurricane, though. Dominica's governor said it left "mind boggling" damage on that Caribbean island. As of Wednesday morning, nine people had died on Dominica because of the storm.

Hurricane experts note that while the mountains of Puerto Rico will temper the storm somewhat, Maria is expected to restrengthen after passing the island due to warm sea surface temperatures.