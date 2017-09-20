Puerto Rico had a nasty wake-up call from Hurricane Maria this morning.
The eyewall of the Category 4 storm moved onshore near the city of Yabuco around 6:15am—and the storm could not be a more direct hit, said meteorologists. Maria is the strongest storm to directly hit Puerto Rico since 1932.
It will be a while before television cameras show the final impact of the Category 4 storm, but social media accounts from the island are already showing some terrifying images.
Flooding is already occurring on the island and more is expected, say meteorologists. River gauges across the country are spiking at tremendous levels—and the rain is nowhere near finished. (Flooding is much more dangerous than a hurricane's winds.)
Maria's current projected path indicates the storm will bypass the eastern seaboard of the U.S. mainland. It's still a tremendously powerful hurricane, though. Dominica's governor said it left "mind boggling" damage on that Caribbean island. As of Wednesday morning, nine people had died on Dominica because of the storm.
Hurricane experts note that while the mountains of Puerto Rico will temper the storm somewhat, Maria is expected to restrengthen after passing the island due to warm sea surface temperatures.