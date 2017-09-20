Travel
Search
Pet TechThis Dog Food Startup’s ‘Smart Scoop’ Promises You’ll Never Run Out of Kibble
MPWIvanka Trump Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: ‘A Very Challenging, Emotional Time’
President Trump Departs White House For Camp David
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHow to Save More Than $1,600 on Apple iPhone 8
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
PUERTORICO-HURRICANE-MARIA
Puerto Ricans prepare for the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Maria in San Juan. AFP Contributor
hurricane maria

Hurricane Maria Is Pummeling Puerto Rico

Chris Morris
11:21 AM ET

Puerto Rico had a nasty wake-up call from Hurricane Maria this morning.

The eyewall of the Category 4 storm moved onshore near the city of Yabuco around 6:15am—and the storm could not be a more direct hit, said meteorologists. Maria is the strongest storm to directly hit Puerto Rico since 1932.

It will be a while before television cameras show the final impact of the Category 4 storm, but social media accounts from the island are already showing some terrifying images.

Flooding is already occurring on the island and more is expected, say meteorologists. River gauges across the country are spiking at tremendous levels—and the rain is nowhere near finished. (Flooding is much more dangerous than a hurricane's winds.)

Maria's current projected path indicates the storm will bypass the eastern seaboard of the U.S. mainland. It's still a tremendously powerful hurricane, though. Dominica's governor said it left "mind boggling" damage on that Caribbean island. As of Wednesday morning, nine people had died on Dominica because of the storm.

Hurricane experts note that while the mountains of Puerto Rico will temper the storm somewhat, Maria is expected to restrengthen after passing the island due to warm sea surface temperatures.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE