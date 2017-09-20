International
hurricane maria

Hurricane Maria Knocks Out All Power to Puerto Rico

Kirsten Korosec
3:08 PM ET

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm causing widespread damage to the U.S. territory's infrastructure, including the electrical grid. The entire island of 3.5 million residents is completely without power, according to Abner Gómez, the head of Puerto Rico's emergency and disaster management agency known as AEMEAD.

The island's telecommunications system was also failing, according to reports from local officials.

Power outages began early Wednesday morning and worsened throughout the day. An early tweet from Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority noted that 884,000 customers were without power. By midday, damage caused by Hurricane Maria left the entire island without power.

Hurricane Maria made landfall near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 km per hour) , the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

While the eye of Hurricane Maria has left Puerto Rico, officials warn that the danger is not over.Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossellodescribed this as the worst storm ever to hit the island in various news interviews Wednesday. Officials, including Rossello said life-threatening flooding from storm surge and rainfall is expected.

Rossello tweeted Wednesday that he has asked President Donald Trump to declare the island a disaster area.

Hurricane Maria promises to compound the electric utility's financial woes. Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, weighed down by a $9 billion debt load, has filed for a form of bankruptcy in July.

