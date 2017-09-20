Autos
Budweiser

Why Budweiser Is Offering 150,000 Free Round-Trip Lyft Rides

Chris Morris
12:07 PM ET

Budweiser is doubling down on its efforts to reduce drunk driving, offering up to 150,000 free round-trip Lyft rides starting today.

The offer, part of the company's "Give a Damn" program, is expected to run through the end of the year. Every weekend, Budweiser will provide 10,000 free round-trips on Lyft in nine states as well as Washington, D.C.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 21—and continuing every subsequent Thursday—Budweiser will share a unique ride code on its Facebook and Instagram channels at 2 p.m. Eastern. That code can be used to claim a two $10 ride credits. Those must be used between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. that Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Beyond the nation's capital, the codes will work in New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, and Georgia.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Lyft to implement evidence-based solutions that can have a real impact on reducing drunk driving,” said Katja Zastrow, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Anheuser-Busch. “Making it home safe at the end of the night starts with getting a ride at the beginning of the night, so we want to encourage people to plan ahead.”

This is a continuation of a pilot program Bud started last year. In those trials, the beer maker says it delivered more than 35,000 rides to people in six states.

