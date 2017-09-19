Tech
Search
Toys R UsToys ‘R’ Us Has Filed for Bankruptcy Protection
Toys R Us Is Said To File For Bankruptcy
AugustAugust Debuts Cheaper Smart Locks for the Masses
August Smart Lock Pro siler with Connect Keypad
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
cryptocurrencyBitcoin and the Fintech Sector Are Being Scrutinized by Mexican Legislators
Bitcoin
CHINA-AUTO-SHOW-TECHNOLOGY
Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Tencent are promising to build the cars of the future, vehicles linked seamlessly to the Internet and offering shopping and navigation help while on the road.  WANG ZHAO AFP/Getty Images
Internet

Tencent & Guangzhou Auto are Creating Internet Connected Cars

Reuters
1:37 AM ET

China's Tencent Holdings (tcehy) and Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Ltd (gnzuf) have agreed to collaborate on internet-connected cars - a strategic pact that sent shares in Guangzhou Auto surging.

The development of self-driving cars and fast-changing technology have set in motion a flurry of alliances between internet giants and automakers. Earlier this year, Tencent bought 5 percent of U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc for $1.78 billion.

Tencent and Guangzhou Auto will work together to develop internet-connected cars and artificial intelligence-aided driving, as well as explore investment in areas such as auto-related e-commerce, so-called new energy cars and auto insurance, the automaker said in a filing late on Monday.

Guangzhou Auto said it aimed to tap Tencent's expertise in mobile payments, social networking, big data and artificial intelligence. Tencent will also provide cloud services and other technical support.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Guangzhou Auto were trading 5 percent higher on Tuesday morning. Tencent gained nearly 1 percent to a record high.

Tencent has been a relative latecomer among China's largest tech firms to delve into the auto sector. E-commerce giant Alibaba Holdings (baba) has a joint venture with Shanghai-based auto maker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, while Baidu Inc has been developing self-driving cars.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE