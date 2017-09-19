tbh Is the Newest Popular App That Lets You Review Your Friends

Lately there have been a number of apps that have popped up for reviewing everything from your friends to your last boyfriend. Now a new review app has risen to the top of the charts that has your friends give you anonymous reviews. There’s just one catch: it all has to be good.

A new app called tbh (short for To Be Honest) has users take polls about their friends. Questions are things like who should DJ every party or who will be the next international fashion icon. For each question, you’re given four friends to choose from (you can shuffle the options if you don’t want to pick any of your choices) and you simply select the friends you think represents that question the best. When you do, that person will get a notification letting them know “A girl thinks you’re a future manager of a yoga studio” or whatever the thing might be.

Signing up for the app requires you to be at least 13 years old, and sign up involves indicating what grade in school you’re in (although graduates can play as well). Once you’re in, you can respond to as many questions about friends as you’d like.

Each time someone picks you, you earn a gemstone, a virtual currency that helps you unlock more questions of future features.

Despite making it to the top of the App Store charts, Sensor Tower estimates it’s been downloaded more than 700,000 times, Business Insider reports that the app is currently only available in a few states: Florida, Washington, Texas, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Georgia, and Indiana. It's also only available for iPhone .