This Nike Sneaker Is the Most Popular Shoe in the U.S.

Nike has higher-end sneakers ranging from Air Jordans to Air Force Ones, but its most popular shoe sports a less flashy price tag. It's the $65 Nike Tanjun, which holds the coveted spot of the U.S.'s most popular shoe.

Nike ( nke ) held a few of the top-selling shoe spots in August , including the Nike Air Huarache, the Nike Revolution 3, the Air Jordan, the Nike Flex Contact, the Nike Kyrie 3, and the Jordan V. The Tanjun was first introduced in in December 2015 .

Nike and Adidas are often neck-and-neck when it comes to sneaker sales. The popularity amongst celebrities of the Adidas Stan Smith shoe helped it become a must-have summer fashion item. And of course there's the classic Adidas Superstar.

Nike's Tanjun shoe. Nike

For a full year, Adidas' North American sales has surpassed Nike and Under Armour . Puma is just trailing these three competitors. While the big three are doing well, Nike still struggles with retailers heavily discounting its items, Under Armour is hurting from Sport Authority's bankruptcy, and shoppers are visiting Lululemon less and less.

Nike may be the shoe of the month, but next month it's any shoes' game.