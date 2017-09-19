International
Mexico City earthquake

Mexico Closes Its Busiest Airport After 7.1 Earthquake Hits City of Puebla

Kirsten Korosec
5:40 PM ET

Mexico's busiest international airport has closed following a powerful 7.1 earthquake in the central Mexican state of Puebla, which is southeast of Mexico City. So far the estimated death toll is 54, according to the Wall Street Journal. The earthquake also damaged buildings, including those in Mexico City's historic districts of El Centro and Roma.

The Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México, or AICM, posted on Twitter that flights have been suspended until the Mexico City airport infrastructure can be evaluated. Luis Felipe Puente, head of the National Civil Protection Service, repeated the message.

The AICM, which is the primary hub for airline Aeroméxico, said flights flying into the Mexico City airport were being diverted to other airports including Guadalajara, Toluca, and Acapulco.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.1, according to U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred on the anniversary of the devastating 8.0-magnitude earthquake in 1985 that caused extensive damage to Mexico City and the surrounding region. It also follows a 8.1-magnitude earthquake offshore Chiapas, in southern Mexico, that hit Sept. 7.

Puente also ordered the evacuation of hospitals that were damaged in the temblor. Patients will be transferred to other medical units, Puente posted on Twitter.

