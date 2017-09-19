Toy Story Ends in Chapter 11— CEO Daily, Tuesday 19th September

Top News

• The Fed Prepares to Unwind

U.S. stock markets hit new record highs in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee meeting, with financial stocks leading the way. That’s due to a return in confidence that the Fed can unwind its policy of ‘quantitative easing’—the injection of trillions of dollars into the banking system through bond purchases—without disrupting a global economy that looks in better shape than at any time in the last few years. Treasury bond yields hit their highest in a month yesterday, as investors braced for the Fed to announce a firm timeline for shrinking its balance sheet. Market sentiment was also helped by crude oil rising to over $50 a barrel as U.S. refineries resumed purchases after the disruption of Hurricane Harvey. Bloomberg

• The FBI Tapped Manafort’s Conversations with Trump

Paul Manafort, who briefly ran Donald Trump’s election campaign last year, was wiretapped under a foreign intelligence warrant in connection with concerns that he was communicating with Russian operatives who wanted to influence the American election, C BS reported. Earlier CNN had said the FBI had begun surveilling Manafort in 2014, due to his work with the pro-Russian President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. CBS said the FBI had listened to “multiple conversations” between Manafort and Russian individuals, and noted that conversations between Manafort and Trump continued after Trump took office—until lawyers representing both of them “insisted that they stop,” according to CNN. CNN

• Equifax’s Insider Deals Look Worse After New Revelations

The Department of Justice confirmed it had launched a criminal investigation into stock transactions by Equifax executives in the context of its data breach. Bloomberg reported Monday that Equifax had been aware of a security breach already in March (four months before the July breach that it revealed earlier this month) and had hired Mandiant, a cyber security consultant, to investigate it. In other hacking-related news, it emerged that millions of people had downloaded malware onto their computers through CCleaner , an app designed to tidy up hard disks. Fortune

• Every Second Counts as AWS Reacts to Competition

Amazon raised the stakes in the battle for mastery of the Cloud. It said it would start offering per-second pricing for its Cloud-hosting services starting next month. Amazon Web Services has traditionally offered per-hour pricing, even after Microsoft and Google started to offer minute-based pricing in 2013. The initiative promises to deliver the supposed benefit of the Cloud model, in allowing customers to pay only for the resources they use. The flipside of that is margin pressure for the suppliers. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google shares all fell on the news. There was better news elsewhere in tech as chipmaker NVidia hit another record high after a sharp upgrade from Evercore. Rival Intel also got a boost , getting its chips into a key pilot project for Waymo’s self-driving car business. Fortune