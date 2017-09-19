Budweiser Is Expanding Sales of Its Non-Alcoholic Beer

Last year, Budweiser launched a non-alcohol beer in Canada. Next year they have plans to do it again in another country: the UK.

Unlike America, where alcohol sales have picked up ( especially since last November’s election ), the sale of non-alcoholic beverages have jumped in the UK between 2010 and 2015. That makes the country prime testing ground for an alcohol-free version of Budweiser, aptly named Prohibition Brew after the period of time in the United States when alcohol sales were illegal.

Delish reports that the brew is made exactly the same way the alcoholic version is, using the same hops, water, and yeast. However, during the final stages of the brewing process, the beer goes through a special process that removes the alcohol from the final product. The can design is exceptionally similar to the traditional can, but is done in black and white, making it a little different looking than the original version.

There are currently no plans to bring the alcohol-free version to the United States.