Retail
Search
Workplace25 Signs You Have a Horrible Boss
Man with hand on head looking at laptop with papers flying
Obamacare RepealThe New Obamacare Repeal Bill Could Lead to Single Payer Health Care
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldWhy Wireless Carriers Are Seeing Disappointing Preorders for Apple’s iPhone 8
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
gallery-1505772319-20726-product-front
Budweiser
Budweiser

Budweiser Is Expanding Sales of Its Non-Alcoholic Beer

Emily Price
12:41 PM ET

Last year, Budweiser launched a non-alcohol beer in Canada. Next year they have plans to do it again in another country: the UK.

Unlike America, where alcohol sales have picked up (especially since last November’s election), the sale of non-alcoholic beverages have jumped in the UK between 2010 and 2015. That makes the country prime testing ground for an alcohol-free version of Budweiser, aptly named Prohibition Brew after the period of time in the United States when alcohol sales were illegal.

Delish reports that the brew is made exactly the same way the alcoholic version is, using the same hops, water, and yeast. However, during the final stages of the brewing process, the beer goes through a special process that removes the alcohol from the final product. The can design is exceptionally similar to the traditional can, but is done in black and white, making it a little different looking than the original version.

There are currently no plans to bring the alcohol-free version to the United States.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE