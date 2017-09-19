Tech
Search
diplomacyHere’s What Donald Trump Didn’t Say to the United Nations
72nd session of the UN General Assembly
racial inequalityBlacks and Latinos Will Be Broke in a Few Decades
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BitcoinCryptocurrencies May Be a Dream Come True for Cyber-Extortionists
Bitcoin cryptocurrency
fire hd 10

Amazon Just Overhauled Its Fire HD 10 Tablet to Emphasize Alexa

Jonathan Vanian
2:27 PM ET

Amazon has updated its top of the line Fire tablet so that it can respond to voice commands through digital assistant Alexa.

Users can tell their Fire HD 10 tablet to play a specific video, dim the screen light, show a calendar, and set a timer, among other things. Amazon (amzn) said this is the first time that Alexa is being integrated with a Fire tablet.

Previously, people would typically use Alexa through Amazon’s web-connected speakers like the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show to play music or get the weather.

In addition to the Alexa upgrade, Amazon said that its Fire HD 10, which costs $150, now has a better widescreen display that can show high-definition video. Additionally, it has a faster processor, 10 hours of battery life, and an increased storage capacity to 32 GB instead of the previous version’s 16 GB.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Other Fire tablet models include the Fire 7, which costs $50, and the Fire HD 8, which costs $80. Amazon did not say these cheaper models would be integrated with Alexa.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE