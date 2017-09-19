Amazon has updated its top of the line Fire tablet so that it can respond to voice commands through digital assistant Alexa.

Users can tell their Fire HD 10 tablet to play a specific video, dim the screen light, show a calendar, and set a timer, among other things. Amazon ( amzn ) said this is the first time that Alexa is being integrated with a Fire tablet.

Previously, people would typically use Alexa through Amazon’s web-connected speakers like the Echo , Echo Dot, and Echo Show to play music or get the weather.

In addition to the Alexa upgrade, Amazon said that its Fire HD 10, which costs $150, now has a better widescreen display that can show high-definition video. Additionally, it has a faster processor, 10 hours of battery life, and an increased storage capacity to 32 GB instead of the previous version’s 16 GB.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Other Fire tablet models include the Fire 7, which costs $50, and the Fire HD 8, which costs $80. Amazon did not say these cheaper models would be integrated with Alexa.