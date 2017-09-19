Tech
An Adobe Systems Inc software box
An Adobe Systems Inc software box Lucy Nicholson REUTERS
Adobe

Adobe Shares Fall on In-Line Forecast

Reuters
Sep 19, 2017

Adobe Systems on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven by subscriber additions to Creative Cloud, a package of software tools that houses Photoshop.

However, the company's shares (adbe) fell 3.6% to $150.90 in after-market trading, as Adobe forecast fourth-quarter revenue in line with estimates.

The shift to a cloud-based subscription has brought a more predictable revenue stream for Adobe, by selling its software through web-based subscriptions, and not through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

Revenue from Adobe's digital media unit, which includes Creative Cloud, rose 28.3% to $1.27 billion, beating estimates of $1.25 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The software maker said it expected an adjusted profit of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, CEO Shantanu Narayen said on a post-earnings call he was disappointed with Experience Cloud bookings in the third quarter.

Adobe's Experience Cloud is a set of cloud services and part of its digital marketing unit.

The Experience Cloud business recorded revenue of $507.8 million in the reported quarter, about 27% of the company's total quarterly revenue.

The company's net income rose to $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 1, from $270.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Total revenue rose 25.8% to $1.84 billion.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $1.10 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share.

© 2017 Time Inc.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
