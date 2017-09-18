Good afternoon good people,
Ellen's on deadline for a magazine feature — an arduous task if ever there was one! In the meantime, Grace and I are here to serve up some fresh news. She'll be back tomorrow with an essay and alladat. We promise.
— Stacy Jones and Grace Donnelly
On Point
Issa Historic Night at the Emmys
"I'm rooting for everybody black," Issa Rae, director and star of HBO's "Insecure," told a reporter on the red carpet for the 2017 Emmys Awards. "I am!" she added, when the interviewer chuckled at her candidness. Even though her own show got snubbed, her fellow actors and actresses of color made big and historic moves at the awards last night: Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta"), Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of"), Lena Waithe ("Master of None") and Reed Morano ("The Handmaid's Tale") took home awards. 🙌🏽
A synagogue sheltered St. Louis protesters from tear gas and rubber bullets
Talk about intersectional. When protests over the acquittal of a white police officer in the shooting of a black man got dangerous — we're talking police using tear gas and rubber bullets — the Central Reform Congregation synagogue opened its doors and sheltered demonstrators. Take a beat to let your heart be warmed by marginalized groups supporting one another. Because, unfortunately, racist and antisemitic Twitter users responded by urging local police to #GasTheSynagogue. "Because of the leadership in our country, there has been unleashed this kind of permission to have that kind of disgusting behavior," said Rabbi Susan Talve of the tweets. "It's frightening, but I also know it's being very carefully monitored."
The 2020 Census is a Civil Rights Issue
“There is a concerted assault being waged on the accuracy of the 2020 census," said Robert Shapiro, who oversaw the 2000 census when he was under secretary of commerce for economic affairs. An underfunded census means that harder-to-reach populations — such as immigrants, low-income individuals and "language minorities" — are more likely to be missed and subsequently left out of decisions about funding for things like education and business initiatives. There are plenty of ways to get involved to make sure your entire local community is counted, from calling your national reps and municipal officials to joining (or starting) a "complete count committee" to help the census bureau operate effectively in your city or county. Get to work!
The Woke Leader
Cities deserve a progressive company, says Andre Perry, one that accounts for societal gains
While mayors across the nation scramble to cram proposals with tax incentives that will bring Amazon's next headquarters, HQ2, within their city limits — 50,000 jobs with an average salary north of $100,000 and $5 billion in capital expenditures — Andre Perry, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow at the Brookings Institution, points out that they should greet Mr. Bezos with a request: Make this new office, and Amazon by extension, more inclusive. "Among current U.S. managers at Amazon, 66 percent are white, 21 percent are Asian, 5 percent are Hispanic, and 5 percent are black, according to 2016 self-reported data," Perry writes. One way to address this disparity that keeps black workers out of management: Mayors should demand workforce training for its underrepresented citizens.
Nadja Bellan-White is legendary
Later this week ADCOLOR will honor Nadja Bellan-White, executive vice president of global brand management at Ogilvy & Mather, as a legend at its awards dinner. "Ogilvy gave me a chance to succeed while allowing me to be me [unapologetically] and still move into positions of leadership. That’s a rare gift," she told the Huffington Post in a Q&A. She says she never felt that her gender or color got in the way of her career, and appreciated that the same people signing off on diversity and inclusion initiatives were the ones who were most enthusiastic about them. If you want to learn more about how the mother of two has made her mark on the advertising industry, check out this beautiful Mater Mea photo essay.