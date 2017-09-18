On Point

Issa Historic Night at the Emmys

"I'm rooting for everybody black," Issa Rae, director and star of HBO's "Insecure," told a reporter on the red carpet for the 2017 Emmys Awards. "I am!" she added, when the interviewer chuckled at her candidness. Even though her own show got snubbed, her fellow actors and actresses of color made big and historic moves at the awards last night: Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta"), Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of"), Lena Waithe ("Master of None") and Reed Morano ("The Handmaid's Tale") took home awards. 🙌🏽

Entertainment Weekly

A synagogue sheltered St. Louis protesters from tear gas and rubber bullets

Talk about intersectional. When protests over the acquittal of a white police officer in the shooting of a black man got dangerous — we're talking police using tear gas and rubber bullets — the Central Reform Congregation synagogue opened its doors and sheltered demonstrators. Take a beat to let your heart be warmed by marginalized groups supporting one another. Because, unfortunately, racist and antisemitic Twitter users responded by urging local police to #GasTheSynagogue. "Because of the leadership in our country, there has been unleashed this kind of permission to have that kind of disgusting behavior," said Rabbi Susan Talve of the tweets. "It's frightening, but I also know it's being very carefully monitored."

The Jerusalem Post

The 2020 Census is a Civil Rights Issue

“There is a concerted assault being waged on the accuracy of the 2020 census," said Robert Shapiro, who oversaw the 2000 census when he was under secretary of commerce for economic affairs. An underfunded census means that harder-to-reach populations — such as immigrants, low-income individuals and "language minorities" — are more likely to be missed and subsequently left out of decisions about funding for things like education and business initiatives. There are plenty of ways to get involved to make sure your entire local community is counted, from calling your national reps and municipal officials to joining (or starting) a "complete count committee" to help the census bureau operate effectively in your city or county. Get to work!

Lifehacker