The Ledger
Search
Most Powerful Women‘Oh, Hell No:’ Uber Finds Itself in Trouble for Sexism Yet Again
UberEats Japan Launch News Conference
iPhoneIs the New iPhone Designed for Cybersafety?
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DACAHow ‘Dreamers’ and Green Card Lottery Winners Strengthen the U.S. Economy
The Ledger

Bitcoin Roars Back to $4,000

Jeff John Roberts
10:42 AM ET

So much for those China chills. On Monday, bitcoin appeared to be shaking off investors' anxiety about a cryptocurrency crackdown by the Chinese government, and posting big gains.

As of mid-morning Eastern Time, the price of bitcoin had soared over 10 percent in the last 24 hours and crossed above the $4,000 mark for the first time in nearly a week.

Related

Bitcoins As Cryptocurrency Halts Decline After Drubbing on China's Offerings Ban
BitcoinBitcoin Fans Are Firing Away at Jamie Dimon for Calling It a ‘Fraud’
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Fans Are Firing Away at Jamie Dimon for Calling It a ‘Fraud’

This is a big reversal of fortune after a terrible week for the digital currency in which the CEO of J.P. Morgan (jpm) slammed bitcoin as "a fraud" and the Chinese government ordered cryptocurrency exchanges to cease trading.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The spate of bad news led the price of bitcoin to nosedive to near the $3,000 mark—a nearly 40% drop from early September when it briefly crossed into $5,000 territory.

Here's what the recent ride has looked like, according to data from the Winkelvoss index, which averages the price of several bitcoin exchanges:

Winkdex 

It's hard to say for sure what explains bitcoin's latest resurgence but the best guess may be an underlying confidence in the crypto currency's resiliency. While a crackdown by China might have once seemed to be an existential threat, it appears traders are for now betting that bitcoin will survive this as it has so many previous perils:

Others pointed to a recent analysis that supports a popular narrative that bitcoin has become a permanent asset class in its own right, one that will jockey with precious metals and may even become a reserve currency for central banks:

This optimism may be well-founded. Nonetheless, bitcoin still has a ways to recover from last week's smackdown—despite the recent rally, the currency is still around 20% below its recent highs. (P.S. If you're bearish on the whole thing: here's our handy guide to shorting bitcoin).

This is part of Fortune’s new initiative, The Ledger, a trusted news source at the intersection of tech and finance. For more on The Ledger, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE