Change the World

Apple iPhone Owners Drive Hondas and Shop at H&M

Don Reisinger
11:21 AM ET

A new study has found that iPhone owners prefer to drive a Honda—and aren't nearly as fond of Levi's Jeans as their Android counterparts.

Although there are several similarities between iPhone and Android device owners, Apple's customers are more than 2.3% more likely to drive a Honda (hmc) than Android device owners, a new study from analytics company Cambridge Analytica has found. That might not seem like much, but it's by far the biggest car brand difference between Android and iPhone owners. BMW came in the second spot, with 1.8% more iPhone owners preferring that brand than Android owners. According to the report, Android users are more likely to drive Dodge, Chrysler, and Hyundai vehicles.

The study, which includes data Cambridge Analytica collected from a database of 220 million Americans, also found that iPhone owners have a substantially stronger preference for the Swedish clothing brand H&M than Android device owners. Apple's (aapl) iPhone owners are also more likely to have visited Forever 21, Nike (nke), and Nordstorm Rack retail outlets than Android device owners over the last six months. Only Levi's was able to attract more Android customers than iPhone owners in the last six months, according to Cambridge Analytica.

"We found that iPhone​ ​users​ ​had​ ​generally​ ​visited​ ​more​ ​stores​ ​on​ ​average [than Android owners]," the researcher added in a statement. "In​ ​other​ ​words,​ ​Apple​ ​device​ ​owners​ ​are​ ​more​ ​frequent​ ​shoppers."

Moving to habits and other daily activities, Cambridge Analytica found that Android users were more likely than iPhone owners to seek out local news. Android users also visit conservative site Breitbart a bit more frequently than iPhone owners. However, Cambridge Analytica found that iPhone owners are about 4% more likely than Android users to follow "politics and current events."

Apple's iPhone owners were found to be a bit more into books and reading than Android owners. Interestingly, Android smartphone owners were nearly 5% more likely than iPhone users to cook.

Follow FORTUNE