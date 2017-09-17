Tech
Search
Paris agreementThere’s a Chance the U.S. Might Stay in the Paris Agreement
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
North KoreaU.N. Has ‘Exhausted Options’ on North Korea, Says U.S. Ambassador
UN Security Council Holds An Emergency Meeting On North Korean Threat
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CaribbeanThe Caribbean Islands are Preparing for Another Hurricane, This Time Called Maria
HAITI-WEATHER-HURRICANE
The Age of Unicorns

Slack Raises $250 Million; Tops $5 Billion Valuation

Andrew Nusca
Sep 17, 2017

It was only two months ago that a Reuters report emerged stating that Slack Technologies, the San Francisco software company behind the app of the same name, was in the process of raising $250 million from an all-star list of investors.

According to a new report from the Financial Times on Sunday, the rumors were true.

Slack did indeed raise $250 million from investors, according to the report, the majority coming from SoftBank’s Vision Fund. The latest round puts the company's total funding raised to $841 million and its valuation at $5.1 billion (including cash raised).

It was previously valued at $3.8 billion.

The FT report notes that Slack continues its extraordinary growth, citing statistics from CEO Stewart Butterfield including growth of more than 100% annually and $200 million in annual recurring revenue. "If it was 10 years ago we’d be public by now," Butterfield tells Richard Waters. (He adds that a Slack IPO will come after 2018.)

The company competes with Atlassian, maker of HipChat; Facebook; Google; and Microsoft, which earlier this year debuted a rumored "Slack-killer" called Teams.

In June, Butterfield told Fortune's Michal Lev-Ram that the role of Slack—which began as a real-time chat service and now encompasses a range of features for business productivity, wrapped in a consumer-friendly interface—will continue to expand into what he calls a "virtual chief of staff" that could help with functions such as employee feedback.

"Performance reviews can be handled by bots," he told us.

Just another day at one of the fastest-growing business software companies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE