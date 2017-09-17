Tech
Search
BoxingCanelo vs GGG: Blockbuster Boxing Match Ends in Draw
Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez
Donald TrumpThe Trump Inaugural Committee Promised Charity Donations — So Where Are They?
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Retweets Video of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton With a Golf Ball
President Trump Departs White House For Weekend At Camp David
Sarahah

Here’s What Hot New App ‘tbh’ Gets Right About Anonymity That Sarahah Doesn’t

David Z. Morris
12:50 PM ET

The iTunes App Store has a new king of the hill. Last week, a new app called tbh (lower case) moved into the top spot on the iTunes App store. It’s a teen-focused anonymous social app similar to previous ephemeral hits like Yik Yak, Secret, and, most recently, Sarahah. But it takes a big twist on the formula that might make it more durable.

Mashable’s dive into the app shows a platform that, while anonymous, has strict guardrails that enforce relentless positivity. Instead of allowing free-form snark, tbh offers users a series of polls where they can vote on which of their friends “Always knows what to say” or “Makes you laugh the hardest.”

"Tbh" stands for “to be honest,” which adults might associate with veiled insults. But among teens, especially on social media, the phrase has a more positive connotation. The app launched in early August, was developed by a little-known California team called Midnight Labs, and is currently only available in nine U.S. states.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Winning polls on tbh rewards users with game-like points, but none of the questions are negative or hurtful. Based on its success, the app seems to be tapping into teens’ desire to establish social status and identity, but redirects it away from the cyberbullying that has quickly taken over, and doomed, prior anonymous apps.

Sarahah, for instance, has already fallen out of the top download charts on both iTunes and Google Play, as we predicted when it first spiked in July. Negative reviews on the Play Store have hammered Sarahah's rating, though as much for technical glitches as for the plague of anonymous bullying it has enabled.

The rise of tbh could reduce parents’ worries about cyberbullying, though it doesn’t address a deeper problem: Its "gamified" structure still feeds the distraction and sense of disconnection that are causing epidemic levels of depression and isolation among today’s smartphone-addicted teens.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE