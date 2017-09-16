International
Search
RetailToys ‘R’ Us Preparing for Possible Bankruptcy Filing
Retailers Open On Thanksgiving Evening, Starting Black Friday Sales Early
White HouseWhy Few in the GOP Are Complaining About the Nation’s Soaring Debt
House Speaker Paul Ryan Holds Weekly Press Briefing At The Capitol
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Cyber SaturdayEquifax: Whodunnit, How They Did It, and Why the CEO Won’t Go to Jail
UAE-DUBAI-ELECTRICITY-ENERGY-ENVIRONMENT
Employees walk past solar panels at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park on March 20, 2017, in Dubai. Dubai completed a solar plant big enough to power 50,000 homes as part of a plan to generate three-quarters of its energy from renewables by 2050. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images) STRINGER AFP/Getty Images
world

Dubai Awards $3.9 Billion Solar Energy Contract to Shanghai Electric, ACWA Power

The Associated Press
2:18 PM ET

(DUBAI) - Dubai's state energy utility awarded a $3.9 billion contract to build and run a 700 megawatt solar power plant to a consortium comprising Shanghai Electric and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, the government said on Saturday.

The project will feature a 260-meter (850-foot) tower receiving focused sunlight, the world's tallest such tower, the government said. The consortium bid to supply electricity to Dubai for 7.3 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour.

The first stage of the project is due to be commissioned in late 2020. It is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum Solar Park, a vast complex which is projected to generate 1,000MW by 2020 and 5,000MW by 2030.

The government aims to use the solar park and other energy sources to increase the share of clean energy in Dubai’s power output to 7 percent by 2020, 25 percent by 2030 and 75 percent by 2050.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE