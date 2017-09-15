Retail
Search
GoogleGoogle Moves to Block Ads That Target Racist Searches
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
self driving vehicleForty Percent Of Voters Think Autonomous Cars Are as Safe or Safer Than Human Drivers
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MPWWhat You Should Know About Dolores Huerta, The Civil Rights Icon
'Cesar Chavez' Press Conference - 64th Berlinale International Film Festival
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Outsells Xbox One, PlayStation 4 in August

Andrew Nusca
3:09 PM ET

The Nintendo Switch video game console bested its rivals, Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4, to be the top selling console in August, according to new sales estimates from the NPD Group.

The market research firm does not release specific sales figures, so it remains unknown just how much of a lead the Switch has over the competition. But Nintendo's hybrid gaming system—it's part-handheld, part-home console, hence the name—has topped the charts in four of the last six months since its launch in March 2017, NPD Group says. The two months it missed the mark, the PlayStation 4 won out.

Sony's console remains the best-selling console for the year.

That's good news ahead of this year's winter holiday season, but there remains weakness in the category. Overall gaming hardware sales dropped 6% to $168 million from the same month a year ago, NPD estimates, owing to flagging sales in previous-generation devices including Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Sony's PlayStation 3. And total video game sales were down 2% to $568 million in the same period.

What's more, Xbox One sales are beginning to flag ahead of the planned launch of Microsoft's $500 Xbox One X on Nov. 7.

But that's not affecting Nintendo. Its NES Classic and SNES Classic have been surprising hits for the company, a lesson in the power of nostalgia and appealing to Millennials with money to spend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE