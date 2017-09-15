Here’s Where to Get a Free Burger on National Cheeseburger Day

Jimmy Buffett likes his with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57, and french fried potatoes. You may prefer it some other way. But one thing is clear: America loves its cheeseburgers—so much so that we've made up a holiday to celebrate them.

National Cheeseburger Day is Monday, Sept. 18. And while it carries the same (lack of) validity as National French Fry day (July 13) or National Chocolate Chip Cookie day (Aug. 4), it's still a good excuse to scarf down some comfort food - often at discounted price, or even free in some locations.

Looking for the best place to save money and ignore the diet when lunch or dinner time rolls around? There are plenty of deals to be found:

Johnny Rockets - Get a free burger instantly when you sign up for the chain's Rocket eClub. You'll get another free one on your birthday, as well.

Rally's - Get a free burger by using coupon code 4111.

Champps Kitchen + Bar - Sign up for the MVP League and you can get a free Champps Cheeseburger.

BurgerFi - Pick up a Double Natural Angus Burger at the chain for just $5 when you mention the offer at the register on Monday.

Cheeseburger in Paradise - Of course the chain named after Jimmy Buffett's junk food anthem has a special. Grab a half-pound All-American Burger with a side of fries for $6. You can also get a 99-cent cold draft beer. No word on the big kosher pickle.

McDonalds - The nation's biggest burger chain doesn't have any Cheeseburger Day-specific specials, but order through the company's app and you can get a free burger (or other sandwich) when you order another.

Burger King - The BK Lounge, also, isn't planning any formal celebrations of the day, but does currently have a special for two Whoppers for $6.