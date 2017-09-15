Retail
Search
VerizonVerizon Readies Its Own Content Deal After T-Mobile’s Free Netflix
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam in 2017
Donald TrumpDonald Trump May Be Forced to Disclose Tax Returns in 2020
Donald Trump Holds Press Conference To Announce His Tax Plan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Outer spaceCheck Out Photos of Saturn Sent From the Cassini Probe
The camera was pointing toward SATURN, and the image was taken using the BL1 and CL2 filters. This image has not been validated or calibrated. A validated/calibrated image will be archived with the NASA Planetary Data System.
Fast Food

Here’s Where to Get a Free Burger on National Cheeseburger Day

Chris Morris
11:06 AM ET

Jimmy Buffett likes his with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57, and french fried potatoes. You may prefer it some other way. But one thing is clear: America loves its cheeseburgers—so much so that we've made up a holiday to celebrate them.

National Cheeseburger Day is Monday, Sept. 18. And while it carries the same (lack of) validity as National French Fry day (July 13) or National Chocolate Chip Cookie day (Aug. 4), it's still a good excuse to scarf down some comfort food - often at discounted price, or even free in some locations.

Looking for the best place to save money and ignore the diet when lunch or dinner time rolls around? There are plenty of deals to be found:

Johnny Rockets - Get a free burger instantly when you sign up for the chain's Rocket eClub. You'll get another free one on your birthday, as well.

Rally's - Get a free burger by using coupon code 4111.

Champps Kitchen + Bar - Sign up for the MVP League and you can get a free Champps Cheeseburger.

BurgerFi - Pick up a Double Natural Angus Burger at the chain for just $5 when you mention the offer at the register on Monday.

Cheeseburger in Paradise - Of course the chain named after Jimmy Buffett's junk food anthem has a special. Grab a half-pound All-American Burger with a side of fries for $6. You can also get a 99-cent cold draft beer. No word on the big kosher pickle.

McDonalds - The nation's biggest burger chain doesn't have any Cheeseburger Day-specific specials, but order through the company's app and you can get a free burger (or other sandwich) when you order another.

Burger King - The BK Lounge, also, isn't planning any formal celebrations of the day, but does currently have a special for two Whoppers for $6.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE