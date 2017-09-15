Tech
Search
40 Under 40Airbnb’s CEO Congratulated Paris and Los Angeles on Olympic Games
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2016
EQUIFAXTwo Equifax Executives Announce Immediate Retirement After Breach
Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. offices are pictured in Atlanta
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EQUIFAXWhat You Should Do This Weekend to Protect Your Credit From the Equifax Data Breach
General Motors

GM’s Self-Driving Car Effort Is Pedal to the Metal Toward a Major Milestone

Reuters
6:58 PM ET

General Motors' self-driving unit, Cruise Automation, is working to open an internal ride-hailing service to people outside the company, aiming to join a small group of autonomous vehicle developers testing their technology with the public.

Cruise's plan for public tests of its cars is at an early stage. Spokesman Milin Mehta declined to discuss a timeline and said regulatory approval would be needed. Cruise declined to comment further on future business plans.

The Cruise Anywhere internal ride service uses GM software and currently is limited to San Francisco employees.

Alphabet's self-driving car unit Waymo in May announced plans to test with ride services company Lyft, and Alphabet is now considering an investment in Lyft.

GM already has a stake in Lyft and has been planning to test its autonomous cars in the Lyft network. Mehta declined to comment on Lyft.

Testing a ride service underscores GM's ambitions to adapt its business in the face of a potential shift in the car industry from individual ownership to transportation as a service.

Cruise's expanded ride-hailing test to people outside the company would still have human drivers behind the steering wheel to take over as needed, a staple of real-world tests. Expanding the service also requires adding to Cruise's fleet of autonomous Chevrolet Bolts.

Only a few companies are giving self-driving car rides to the public, including Alphabet, Uber Technologies and startup nuTonomy.

Urban environments in climates with variable weather present the most difficulty for self-driving cars, which must learn how to navigate traffic jams and "see" in snow and rain. Developers also are testing passengers' response to a car without a person behind the wheel.

Testing a self-driving ride service means that GM is exploring most parts of transportation as a service, including producing cars and self-driving technology, offering car sharing through its Maven service and now trying ride-sharing.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Maven already has begun to use its own Gig leasing business to serve drivers for Lyft, Uber and delivery services. Through Gig, Maven can provide GM vehicles directly to drivers who previously leased from Maven through Lyft Express Drive and Uber Vehicle Solutions.

Asked last month if GM through Maven aims to create its own ride and delivery service, Maven boss Julia Steyn said, “We are building this out step by step.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE