A Longtime Hardware Exec Steps Down at Dell Technologies

David Goulden, who ran Dell Technologies' giant data center equipment business, is leaving the company. Jeff Clarke will now assume those product management duties with Goulden assisting in the transition, a spokesman said. Goulden will officially exit the company at the end of the current fiscal year in January 2018, according to a company statement.

The news comes almost exactly a year after Dell Inc. completed its $67 billion acquisition of EMC last September. At that time, Goulden became president of the combined company's Infrastructure Solutions Group, comprising storage, server, and networking products and which retained EMC's old headquarters in Hopkinton, Mass. Dell Technologies itself is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Clarke, formerly president of Dell Inc. , will now lead both Dell's client solutions (PCs and laptops) and infrastructure product efforts, and he was also named vice chairman of products and operations. Clarke, who will presumably not have a lot of free time, will also continue to direct the company's supply chain and manufacturing operations worldwide.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ‘s technology newsletter.

"David Goulden has played an integral role in successfully orchestrating our historic merger and building the world’s largest privately-controlled technology company," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Goulden, 58, joined EMC in 2002 and at various times served as president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of the independent company. He also helped EMC, under chairman Joe Tucci, complete nearly 75 acquisitions, including its purchase of VMware ( vmw ) in 2004. EMC subsequently sold a 15% stake in that company to the public.

The combined company of Dell Technologies plays both sides of the IT battle. It sells data center gear to run in customers' corporate data centers, but also partners with AWS and Microsoft— two companies that are vacuuming up much of that business to run in their own cloud data centers.