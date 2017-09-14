Health
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
game of thronesThis Is How ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Trying to Spoiler-Proof Season 8
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, September 14
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Apple iPhone XWhy Most of Us Will Buy the iPhone 8 Plus Over the iPhone X
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
ANA_organs_FEAT
Nicolas Rapp
organ donation

Here’s What Every Organ in the Body Would Cost to Transplant

Nicolas Rapp,Anne VanderMey
9:00 AM ET

It's one thing to say that organ transplants are hard to come by. It's another thing to consider that a intestinal transplant costs $1,147,300 on average.

Consulting firm Milliman tallies the average costs of different organ transplants in the U.S. And while most are expensive—some are very expensive. A kidney transplant runs just over $400,000. The cost for the average heart transplant, on the other hand, can approach $1.4 million.

Cost is only part of the problem though. Even if the U.S. healthcare system and individual patients are able to pay, availability is extremely limited. More than 116,000 Americans are waiting to receive a transplant, and about 20 die each day during the wait.

New breakthroughs, though, could reduce both wait times and expenses. This summer researchers made strides on processes that could eventually allow pig organs (with are biologically similar to ours) to be transplanted in humans, which would theoretically radically increase availability and decrease cost. Some researchers estimate that such transplants could be available within two years.

Nicolas Rapp 

A version of this article appears in the Sept. 15, 2017 issue of Fortune.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE