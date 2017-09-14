Millionaire Welcomes 70 Irma-Displaced Foster Kids to His $30 Million Home

Debris from a second story roof is scattered over a two-block area after a possible tornado touched down at a Palm Bay Point subdivision on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the state of Florida.

Foster children don't get a lot of breaks—especially in the midst of a natural disaster. But a Florida millionaire has not only given 70 of them some amazing memories, he's restored our faith in humanity.

When the storm was barreling down on the Miami area, the 70 foster kids at the SOS Children's Village Florida were moved into an emergency shelter. They spent five days there, but when the storm finally passed, they learned their home was without power—and the kids, who had nowhere to go to begin with, were in a bind.

Enter Marc Bell , a millionaire and board member of their foster care community. Upon hearing of their plight, he opened the doors to his $30 million, 27,000 square foot mansion and took in all of the kids.

It has, by all accounts, been one heck of a good time.

“Today, we had manicures for the little girls,” Bell said . “We got Bobby the balloon guy coming later to entertain them. Yesterday during dinner, we had a singer come who plays guitar and sang songs with them.”

As if that weren't enough, there's also a room in the house filled with arcade games and pool and air hockey tables.

Bell, a former owner of Penthouse magazine, says it's unclear how long the children will be staying at his house. In the meantime, he has set up a GoFundMe page to help make the foster community habitable again.