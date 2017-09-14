Are you a huge Kiss fan and just happen to have $50,000 lying around? Then we’ve got the deal for you.

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons unveiled a new venture this week called The Vault. Just like it sounds, the business involves selling you an actual vault full of Kiss stuff. Inside are 150 unreleased songs, a figurine of Gene Simmons, a giant gold coin, and “other memorabilia.”

You can buy one of the vaults for $2000, but if you have some extra cash you can pick up some pretty awesome extras. $25,000 gets you a Skype call with Simmons as well as an invite to sit in on a studio session. $50,000 gets you the Skype call and studio session as well as a personal vault delivery from Simmons himself, who will reportedly “hang out for a while” after he drops off your pricey package.

"The retail model is diminishing -- I am saddened to see Sears in trouble , malls are in trouble , people just don't seem to be getting out of their homes." Simmons told The Street , "So the mountain will come to you -- I will come to your home on my own dime and deliver you the vault."