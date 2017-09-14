Tech
facebook crisis response center launch safety check
Facebook consolidated its emergency features into one new crisis response center. Facebook
40 Under 40

Facebook Just Created a Crisis Response Hub

Julia Zorthian
10:47 AM ET

Facebook is launching a new center to house its emergency response features in one place, the company announced Thursday.

The hub will encompass four tools: Safety Check, a community help platform that lets people ask for assistance or coordinate effort, a relief fundraising function and a place where links and articles about specific emergencies will be posted. Users will be able to find the center through their phone app menu button or on the desktop homepage, Facebook social good product director Mike Nowak said in a Thursday post.

The update is mostly a consolidation of existing features, but Facebook did say that it will post more information about emergencies in Crisis Response than users had access to before.

Creating the new center shows that Facebook is leaning into its role as a prominent mode of communication during emergencies—many have used Safety Check especially to tell friends and loved ones that they are okay during attacks or weather crises across the world.

