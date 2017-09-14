Travel
Search
Change the WorldHow to Pre-Order Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
NestleNestlé Acquires Majority Stake in High-End Coffee Roaster Blue Bottle
Blue Bottle Coffee Brooklyn
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
KISSFor $50k Gene Simmons Will Deliver 150 Unreleased Kiss Songs to Your Home
Gene Simmons, member of the rock group KiSS, strikes his traditional pose. as the band performed at
Poland, Interior of airliner, View of passenger cabin
Getty Images
united airlines

Watch Out For This Unexpected Airline Fee Next Time You Fly

Emily Price
1:17 PM ET

The next time you fly, you might get hit with an unexpected fee: a gate-handling charge.

Recently a number of major airlines have started to roll out Basic Economy fares. They’re less expensive than your typical airfare, but they sometimes come with a catch: they don’t include carry-on bags. And if you wait until you’re at the gate, checking that bag can be twice as expensive.

That detail is spelled out when you buy a ticket, but if you overlook the fine print of the less-expensive fare and show up at the gate with that larger bag anyway, you can (and will) be forced to check it. Unlike gate-checked bags when the overhead is simply just full, gate-checking when you’re on a Basic Economy fare can get pretty expensive.

For now, American and United are the only two airlines that don’t include a carry-on in their Basic Economy option. You can only bring a personal item such as a purse or backpack on board with those fares. The Wall Street Journal reports that some customers are getting caught off-guard when they get to the gate and are asked to pay.

Gate-checked bags come not only with a $25 charge (or $35 if you’ve already checked another bag), but also a “gate-handling charge,” an additional $25 you need to pay for the hassle of having a gate-agent check the bag last minute while people are boarding. That additional $50-$60 can often kill any savings you got by buying the cheaper fare in the first place.

The solution? Make sure you know what fare you’ve purchased before you arrive at the airport. If you do buy a Basic Economy fare, either check your bag when you get to the airport, or be prepared to pay once you get to the gate.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE