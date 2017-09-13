Uber’s top lawyer is out.

According to a staff email acquired by the Wall Street Journal , Salle Yoo plans to step down from her role as soon as the company hires a new general counsel. Yoo joined Uber as its first general counsel in 2012 and was promoted to chief legal officer earlier this year.

In her five years at the company, Yoo has faced numerous legal challenges to Uber, including class-action suits and regulation issues. She told staff in her memo that she had begun consider “a future beyond Uber” last spring. “I’ve spent over five years at this company, and while it’s been the most exhilarating experience of my life, it’s also incredibly hard work,” she continued.

Bloomberg reports that her exit “wasn’t a surprise to insiders.” Joseph Spiegler, the global head of compliance, also recently resigned and Uber’s legal challenges have continued to grow. In recent months, Uber has faced an inquiry into possible foreign bribes , a class-action lawsuit for a secret program that tracked Lyft drivers, an investigation into sexual harassment and discrimination , and more.

Yoo is the latest in a string of executive-level resignations at Uber this year, including the company’s president, two board members, and heads of business, engineering, finance, policy, product, and self-driving cars. While newly-appointed CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has a number of positions to fill, Yoo’s will be one of the most critical.