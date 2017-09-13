Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpTwitter Co-Founder: Media More to Blame for Trump Than Twitter Was
Charlottesville ViolenceCongress Passed A Bill Urging Trump To Denounce Hate—Now it Just Needs his Signature
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BanksThe Former Head of Citigroup Says 30% of Bank Jobs Will Be Gone in Five Years
Cybersecurity

Russia’s Kaspersky To Dial Down Government Services In U.S.

David Meyer
5:01 AM ET

The Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab is considering closing its Washington, D.C. office due to strained relations with the U.S., a report has claimed. The company says it is expanding its North American presence—though well away from D.C.

According to the report, in newsletter The Bell, the firm may shutter its Kaspersky Government Security Solutions office as government agencies – who are among the world's biggest buyers of cybersecurity tools – are effectively banned from using its services.

Recent reports have claimed there are close ties between Kaspersky and Russian intelligence. A couple weeks ago, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology asked 22 government agencies to share documents about their dealings with the firm.

Questions over Kaspersky's motives have even led the U.S. electronics chain Best Buy to stop stocking Kaspersky antivirus software.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

In a Tuesday statement, Kaspersky said it was "exploring opportunities to better optimize" the D.C. office. However, it claimed this was because "U.S. government sales have not been a significant part of the company's activity in North America."

Kaspersky said it plans to open three new offices in North America next year—in Chicago, Toronto and Los Angeles—"as part of its ongoing commitment to the market."

"Despite geopolitical turbulence we remain committed to N. American customers," CEO Eugene Kaspersky said in a tweet.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE