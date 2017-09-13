Hurricane Irma: About 10 Million People Are Still Without Power

About 5 million customers, or about 10 million people, were without power on Wednesday morning in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas after Hurricane Irma, down from a peak of over 7.8 million customers on Monday, local utilities said.

Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light's service area in the southern and eastern parts of the state. FPL, the state's biggest power company, said about 2.5 million had no power Wednesday morning, down from a peak of over 3.6 million on Monday.

NextEra Energy -owned FPL, which serves nearly 5 million homes and businesses, expects to restore essentially all of its customers in the eastern portion of Florida by the weekend and the harder-hit western portion of the state by Sept. 22. It will take longer to restore those with tornado damage or severe flooding, FPL said.

Outages at Duke Energy ( duk ) , which serves the northern and central parts of Florida, fell to 925,000 by Wednesday morning, down from a peak of about 1.2 million on Monday, according to the company's website.

Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm, the second most severe on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It had weakened to a tropical depression on Monday.

In Georgia, utilities reported that outages declined to about 600,000 by Wednesday morning, down from a peak of around 1.3 million on Monday.

Other big power utilities in Florida are units of Emera ( emraf ) and Southern ( so ) , which also operates the biggest electric companies in Georgia and Alabama.