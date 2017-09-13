Autos
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
China4 Ways China Is Influencing the U.S. Tech Industry
The Great Hall of the People,Beijing,China
Martin Shkreli‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Heads to Jail For Placing Bounty on Hillary Clinton’s Hair
Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldPrepaid Wireless Customers Can’t Add Apple Watch Series 3 to Their Plans
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
Tesla

Elon Musk Will Reveal Tesla’s Semi Truck In October

Kirsten Korosec
Sep 13, 2017

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will unveil an all-electric semi truck on Oct. 26 in Hawthorne, Calif., home to the automaker's design studio and the billionaire entrepreneur's other company, SpaceX.

Musk, who made the announcement via Twitter, first teased the unveiling of a "seriously next level' electric truck in April. At the time, he said the event would be held in September, but that has since been pushed back. In his tweet Wednesday, Musk said the unveiling and test drives of the truck would be "tentatively" scheduled for Oct. 26, leaving an opening to push the date back further. Continuing his perpetual salesmanship, he described the truck as "unreal" without elaborating.

The idea for an electric semi truck that would offer an alternative to diesel-powered trucks was first floated last year in Tesla's long-term Master Plan. The "Master Plan, Part Deux," which Musk posted on the company's blog in July 2016, describe building a grander sustainable energy ecosystem that includes electric semi trucks, pickups, and high-density passenger vehicles (like buses)—all of which would be powered by integrated solar and battery systems.

The electric semi truck would "deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate," he wrote last year.

An electric semi truck would likely be in high demand as companies try to meet increasingly strict emissions regulations. But producing an electric semi (and turning a profit) isn't any easy task. Current technology would require these trucks to carry a large and heavy battery that would take up valuable cargo space, which could cause trucking companies to stick with diesel-powered ones instead.

Since then, Musk has offered up just one teaser image of the Tesla semi and comments about his test drive of a prototype, calling is a “spry” vehicle.

A recent Reuters report said the Tesla semi will have a range of 200 to 300 miles on a single battery charge. The heavy-duty truck will have to hit the 200-mile mark if it hopes to make the long-haul trucking category.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE