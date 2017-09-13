Leadership
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BrexitBank of England Must to Decide How to Balance Brexit and Inflation
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-FOREX-RATE-BOE
EQUIFAXNearly 40 States are Probing Equifax’s Data Breach
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Treasury DepartmentSteve Mnuchin Wanted to Use a Government Jet for His European Honeymoon
Key Speakers At Reception Ahead Of The Inaugural Meeting Of The U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue
Schumer, Pelosi Lead Democrats' Call For GOP Lawmakers To Stand Up To President On Decision To End DACA
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Sept.6, 2017. Aaron P. Bernstein—Getty Images
Immigration

Top Democrats Strike a Deal With President Trump to Protect Immigrants

The Associated Press
Sep 13, 2017

The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump's long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE