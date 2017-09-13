International
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
DefamationRebel Wilson Wins $3.7 Million In Defamation Damages
Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Bauer Media
WMPWU.S. Gender Pay Gap Narrows, Trump Picks Hicks, and Rebel Wilson Wins Big
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane Irma‘It’s Devastating.’ Returning Florida Evacuees Stunned by Extent of Damage from Hurricane Irma
Florida Begins Long Recovery after Hurricane Irma
3rd World Internet Conference - Day 1
A speech on Quantum Communication Technology by Chinese Academy of Sciences is delivered on Nov. 16, 2016 in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province of China.  VCG/Getty Images
quantum technology

China Says It Has Set Up Its First Commercial Quantum Network for ‘Hack Proof’ Communications

Reuters
3:18 AM ET

China has set up its first "commercial" quantum network in its northern province of Shandong, state media said, the country's latest step in advancing a technology expected to enable "hack proof" communications.

China touts that it is at the forefront of developing quantum technology. In August it said it sent its first "unbreakable" quantum code from an experimental satellite to the Earth. The Pentagon has called the launch of that satellite a year earlier a "notable advance."

Now the country's "first commercial quantum private communication network" has been setup for exclusive use by more than 200 government and official users in Shandong's provincial capital Jinan, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Tuesday.

It did not elaborate on how the system would be commercially operated.

"Hundreds of pieces of equipment connected by hundreds of kilometers of fiber optics were installed within five months," Xinhua said.

For more on China tech, watch Fortune's video:

The network provides secure telephone and data communication services and is expected to be connected to a Beijing-Shanghai quantum network, the news agency said.

Quantum channels send messages embedded in light, and experts say that attempts to disrupt or eavesdrop on them would create detectable disturbances in the system.

Other countries, including the United States, have been working on their own quantum networks for years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE