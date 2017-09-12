Venmo is getting in on the debit card game.

In June, Recode reported that Venmo employees were testing a physical debit card, and now it looks like some users will be able to get in on the action as well. According to TechCrunch , Venmo has sent beta invitations to some users to try the card. The invitation will appear at the top of their Venmo feed.

The free card will be attached to the user’s Venmo account, allowing them to use it to purchase items in stores and online like a normal debit card. The only distinguishing feature is that the money will be debited from the user’s Venmo balance.

While Venmo confirmed the test, they also told TechCrunch that “beta features are not guaranteed to see general release.” Only time will tell if the response is positive enough to warrant a wider release, but Venmo is entering an already crowded space. Square, one of Venmo’s competitors is already testing its own card that is tied to the Square Cash App.

TechCrunch emphasized that Venmo’s version is “really, really ugly.” While not everyone chooses their debit cards based on design, some users may not be interested in the physical card at all.