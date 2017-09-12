Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Hurricane IrmaPizza Hut Manager Tells Irma-Fleeing Employees They Could Lose Their Jobs
Yum! Brands Inc. Restaurants Ahead Of Earnings Figures
The LedgerThis Place Lets You Pay Your Taxes In Bitcoin
Bitcoins As Digital Currency's Rally Crushed Every Other Currency in 2016
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SoFiSoFi’s Mike Cagney Quits Amid Allegations of Misconduct and Sexual Harassment
Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2017May 2-3, 2017: San Diego, CAAt our inaugural Brainstorm HEALTH conference, we focused on the best and brightest ideas in the digital health care revolution. In May, we’ll tackle how to speed up this disruption and seize t
Venmo

Venmo Has Invited Some Users to Trial Its Ugly New Debit Card

Natasha Bach
6:28 AM ET

Venmo is getting in on the debit card game.

In June, Recode reported that Venmo employees were testing a physical debit card, and now it looks like some users will be able to get in on the action as well. According to TechCrunch, Venmo has sent beta invitations to some users to try the card. The invitation will appear at the top of their Venmo feed.

Read: Meet Hoot, the Debit Card Just for Millennials

The free card will be attached to the user’s Venmo account, allowing them to use it to purchase items in stores and online like a normal debit card. The only distinguishing feature is that the money will be debited from the user’s Venmo balance.

Read: Square Starts Rolling Out Its Own Debit Card

While Venmo confirmed the test, they also told TechCrunch that “beta features are not guaranteed to see general release.” Only time will tell if the response is positive enough to warrant a wider release, but Venmo is entering an already crowded space. Square, one of Venmo’s competitors is already testing its own card that is tied to the Square Cash App.

TechCrunch emphasized that Venmo’s version is “really, really ugly.” While not everyone chooses their debit cards based on design, some users may not be interested in the physical card at all.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE